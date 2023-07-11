BANGKOK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — MQDC, the leading property developer, and Century R, a global investment firm and fund management company led by Dr Paul Inthaseni, are jointly establishing an investment trust in Singapore to invest in businesses that develop projects focused on sustainability and eco-friendly innovation.



MQDC and Century R Establish Fund for Ultra-Sustainability Projects in Thailand and Globally

The project reinforces MQDC’s leadership in property development for sustainability, introducing innovations under its philosophy of “Sustainnovation for All Well-Being” to benefit all life. This philosophy and leadership in sustainable innovation drive MQDC’s business and add value to its projects.

Mr Thanin Pornsiritivet, an MQDC Executive Director, said that the company has collaborated with Dr Paul Inthaseni, President of Century R, based on the great potential of Century R coupled with past performances, with success in foreign investment over many years in many projects, as well as its steady focus on purpose-driven property development.

MQDC has consistently created and developed purpose-driven and sustainable projects, qualities that have boosted their value.

MQDC and Century R expect the fund to have a long-term value of at least USD5 billion with investment allocation from 2024. The fund is expected to initially invest in underway or upcoming domestic and international projects focused on sustainable development and innovation.

Century R is an investment consultancy and fund management company with over 17 years of experience in fund management. The company’s wide range of partners includes banks and fund managers in many countries around the world.

Starting as a multi-family office in Singapore specializing in alternative investments, Century R has developed additional capabilities in sustainability projects. The company has helped set up a fund to help people experiencing homelessness in the UK, helping them gain a fixed address to find work, relieving the impact of the COVID crisis on people with low incomes or disabilities.

Century R will also jointly develop smart city projects in many countries under its funding for sustainable development goals for 2023.

“Sustainable investing is important,” said Dr Paul. “We, therefore, see the potential of MQDC, a property developer that stands out as a purpose-driven business focused on developing sustainable projects. This collaboration with MQDC is an important step for Century R.”

Partnering with Century R is also a significant milestone for MQDC, increasing its ability to invest in projects whose goals align with its philosophy and objectives while continuing to lead in world-class real estate.