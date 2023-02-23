MQDC Unveils Cloud 11 as Asia’s Largest Hub for Content Creators with “Empowering Creators” Conceptimage_1.jpeg

MQDC is developing South Sukhumvit (Onnut – Udomsuk – Bang Na) as an Innovation District for the new generation with technologies to drive economic development.

Cloud 11 will serve the growing Creator Economy as a hub for aspiring new-gen content creators to pursue creative-content careers/business through collaborations with Thai and international partners.

Cloud 11 embraces an “Empowering Creators” concept and will support content creators through 3 key pillars:

o Content Creation Ecosystem: Offering studio spaces, funds, talent, and state-of-the-art equipment, it provides the most comprehensive ecosystem for content creation.

o Virtual–Physical Bridge: It connects Thai creators with global markets via technologies such as Web3, Metaverse, and Blockchain, enabling immersive experiences from both virtual and physical realms.

o Inclusive Progress: It offers spaces for young people to embrace diversity founded on equality and social contribution for mutual growth.

Cloud 11, MQDC’s second theme project, has a project value of over 40 billion THB, with gross floor area of 254,000 square meters. It features a shopping mall and creative offices for the content industry, studios spaces, 2 lifestyle hotels, education, research centers, concert/e-sport halls, and Bangkok’s largest rooftop park.

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 23 February 2023 – Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC), a leading property developer, unveiled Cloud 11 as a 40 billion THB project to serve the growing Creator Economy with an “Empowering Creators” concept. Cloud 11 is positioned as Asia’s largest hub for content creators and a center where the new generation can pursue careers and develop businesses in content creation. This project is one of the innovation clusters in South Sukhumvit.

Mr. Narong Chearavanont, Honorary Chairman of Cloud 11 Advisory Committee, said: “Technologies and innovations are key driving forces for the global economy, accelerating significant growth across various sectors. Technologies have already disrupted entertainment and the creative content industry too, with AI (artificial intelligence) for content creation and more tech-enabled platforms to efficiently provide content to end consumers. Thailand, for its part, has many advantages when it comes to the content industry. Thailand’s impressive culture provides valuable material for content creation. The country also has so many talents. But these resources are just scattered and not yet fully integrated with technologies and innovations.

“Cloud 11 will connect the dots in the ecosystem and complete the content industry. It is going to be Asia’s largest hub for content creators, where they will be empowered by the pool of talents, learning centers, funds, and opportunities. Cloud 11 will be the gateway for Thai creators to jointly present outstanding Thai culture as soft power in the world and effectively create a brand of love for our nation.”

Mr. Visit Malaisirirat, Chief Executive Officer of MQDC, said: “We have always honored our ‘For All Well-Being’ philosophy with our property projects that enhance the lives of all on a sustainable basis. Every MQDC project delivers benefits to local communities, the public, and the country, as it is developed with innovations, advanced technologies, and concepts in line with national development policies. We have invested in the Cloud 11 project to create an innovation cluster for new-gen and creative innovation in South Sukhumvit.”

Mr. Onza Janyaprasert, Project Director of Cloud 11, said: “The entertainment industry is now in a transitional period because of fast-evolving technologies. Content creators thus are going to have a bigger role to play and significantly drive the entertainment industry via the Creator Economy trend. That’s why we have developed Cloud 11 as Asia’s largest hub for content creators based on an ‘Empowering Creators’ concept. Cloud 11 will be the most comprehensive ecosystem for content creators thanks to our collaborations with both local and international partners. We have turned a new page in history because Cloud 11, as a content creator hub, will be a theme property project dedicated to the content industry.

“Cloud 11 not only has physical facilities to comprehensively fulfill the needs of content creation and new-gen lifestyles, but it will also give inspiration, knowledge and growth opportunities to creators, content-based enterprises, and related businesses. We expect Cloud 11 to empower Thai creators and bring them to the global market. Also, we truly hope that our project will contribute to efforts to turn Thailand into a top global content provider.”

Cloud 11 is developed based on an “Empowering Creators” concept. Designed to support content creators, this project aims to serve as a hub of aspiring new-generation content creators and support their dream to pursue careers/business in the content industry. Being much more than just a mixed-use property project, it presents a model of an Innovation Cluster. The concept is based upon the following 3 key pillars:

Content Creation Ecosystem : Boasting studio spaces, funds, talent, and modern equipment, this is the most comprehensive ecosystem for content creation. It promises to facilitate the creation of content in various forms, such as music, podcasts, movies, short videos, animation, games, as well as art and design. Cloud 11 will bring together players of all sizes, including Thai startups and SMEs, as well as global entertainment companies.

: Boasting studio spaces, funds, talent, and modern equipment, this is the most comprehensive ecosystem for content creation. It promises to facilitate the creation of content in various forms, such as music, podcasts, movies, short videos, animation, games, as well as art and design. Cloud 11 will bring together players of all sizes, including Thai startups and SMEs, as well as global entertainment companies. Virtual–Physical Bridge : Designed to bring Thai creators to the world, this bridge leverages technologies such as Web3 and the Metaverse. Audiences and fans in foreign countries will be able to enjoy immersive experiences from content created by Thais, with tech solutions blending the physical and virtual realms. Blockchain technology will be applied to protect copyrights and support fairer revenue-sharing across the chain of creative content at greater efficiency.

: Designed to bring Thai creators to the world, this bridge leverages technologies such as Web3 and the Metaverse. Audiences and fans in foreign countries will be able to enjoy immersive experiences from content created by Thais, with tech solutions blending the physical and virtual realms. Blockchain technology will be applied to protect copyrights and support fairer revenue-sharing across the chain of creative content at greater efficiency. Inclusive Progress: Embracing diversity and equitability, Cloud 11 plans programs to empower the growth of emerging creators, non-mainstream artists, and small entrepreneurs. Cloud 11 will also create Bangkok’s largest rooftop park for community benefits. People from creator circles and local communities can come and enjoy activities together in this green space. Cloud 11 intends to support local businesses so it will contribute to local economic development too.

Cloud 11 has 7 zones:

Creative Office & Studio Space: Grade-A office spaces, including studio spaces, will be available to content creators. This zone will be open round-the-clock, with flexible and quiet air-conditioning. Integrated into this zone are private lifts for artists. This office zone will meet LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) standards for sustainability and environmental care, the WELL Building Standard for building users’ well-being, and the WiredScore/SmartScore standard for efficient integration of smart systems, superfast internet services, and networks for the content industry. Hybrid Retail: This shopping mall embraces an entirely new concept, as it is designed to support the businesses of or shops for content creators. The Fulfillment Center helps with storing, packing, and delivering products. Physical shops can therefore be small and efficient. The Cloud Kitchen supports food creators who don’t yet want to invest in opening their own restaurants and offering dine-in services. There will also be partnerships with global brands to foster collaboration with creators using their IPs and content to produce exclusive products and services. Smart Hotel & Lifestyle Hotel: Two world-class hotel chains will launch their operations in Thailand for the first time at Cloud 11. Their facilities respond well to the needs of the new generation, startups, investors, and tech executives. Education: Educational institutes, universities, research centers, and incubation facilities will be active here to develop talent for the creation of content, technologies, and innovations. Cultural: This zone will present halls for concerts/e-sport events, as well as a black box theater in support of budding creators and artists. Public Space: Bangkok’s largest rooftop park will be here and offer public space where creators can show their potential. Locals can also come to the garden to exercise and relax. This is a creative way to add green space to South Sukhumvit.

Cloud 11, wholly invested and owned by Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC), spans over 27 rai on Sukhumvit Road near BTS Udomsuk station. Its construction by Thai Obayashi started in 2022. Piling and foundation work have already been completed. Its building construction is now ongoing. Cloud 11 is expected to open in Q4 2024. Cloud 11’s creative office and retail spaces are now available for reservation. Companies and organizations can register their interest and send queries via www.cloud11bangkok.com.

