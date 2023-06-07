Mr. Song Shiqiang Reveals the Wealth Code of Huaqiangbei

Why Are There So Many Billionaires in Huaqiangbei?

SHENZHEN, China, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Located in Futian District，Shenzhen City，Guangdong Province, Huaqiangbei is a business card that showcases the achievements of China’s reform and opening up, it is a world-class electronic information hardware products distribution center and was awarded “The First Chinese Electronics Commercial Street” by the China Electronics Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Song Shiqiang, General Manager of Kinghelm and Slkor （www.slkoric.com）, said that the core business district of Huaqiangbei covers an area of about 1.45 square kilometers, accommodating more than 60,000 enterprises, 40,000 individual businesses and nearly 500,000 employees, its annual turnover amount is about 200 billion yuan, and its GDP is comparable to that of the famous “Yuehai Subdistrict”, surpassing Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay and Fifth Avenue in the United States. More than 60 billionaires have emerged from the “Huaqiangbei One-meter Counter”. The first store of Vanguard Super Department has an area of 3,000 square meters and is with a daily turnover of 3 million yuan, the highest sales amount per square meter in the world. In its heyday, Shenzhen Huaqiangbei had daily customer traffic of more than 800,000 person-time, and the first floor of SEG Building was sold 300,000 square meters. Tencent company, owned by the former richest man in China, Ma Huateng, was located in the SEG Science and Technology Park in Huaqiangbei in the early days.

