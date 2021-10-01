MREIT climbs by 4% on first day

MREIT Inc., the real estate investment trust (REIT) of Megaworld Corp., debuted on the stock exchange with an almost 4-percent gain.

Philstocks Financial Inc. research associate Claire Alviar said the Andrew Tan-led firm had the best debut performance among the other REIT listings so far.

MREIT rose by 3.73 percent or 60 centavos to finish at P16.70 apiece on its first day and even reached a high of P17.16 intraday.

Alviar attributed the stock's positive performance to its discounted final offer price, along with its competitive forecasted dividend yields.

MREIT's final offer price was at P16.10 from its maximum of P22, while its dividend yield is expected at 5.65 percent and 6.09 percent for 2022 and 2023.

“It was also offered at a 19 percent discount from their computed net asset value per share (NAVPS) of P19.92 after giving effect to the REIT formation,” she continued.

Alviar added that Megaworld's plan to inject more assets into MREIT also spurred positive sentiment as this could increase the company's distributable income.

“The higher the distributable income, the higher the estimated dividends. Investors may also expect capital gains once MREIT grows further,” she explained.

The timing of the REIT's listing was also good, according to Alviar, as restrictions are slowly being eased and the economy is being reopened.

During the listing ceremony on Friday, MREIT President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kevin Andrew Tan disclosed the sponsor company's plans to inject some of its office and commercial assets in Uptown Bonifacio into MREIT by 2023.

Uptown Bonifacio currently has around 331,300 square meters (sqm) of completed office and commercial developments, while an additional 70,000 sqm of office spaces is expected to be completed in three years.

MREIT has an initial portfolio of 10 office buildings in Eastwood City, McKinley Hill and Iloilo Business Park.

MREIT serves as the country's fifth REIT listing.

“This market debut of MREIT marks five REIT listings in less than two years and in the middle of a pandemic at that. There is a proven appetite for this new asset class, both for property developers and investors,” Philippine Stock Exchange President and CEO Ramon Monzon said during the ceremony.

For his part, Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Emilio Aquino said, “the rise of REIT offerings is hoped to boost the growth of our property sector and put the Philippines on the global REIT map.”