MREIT sets final IPO price at P16.10

MEGAWORLD Corp.’s real estate investment trust (REIT), MREIT Inc., has set the final price for its initial public offering (IPO) at P16.10 per share.

The company on Friday said it will offer 844.3 million firm shares and up to 105.5 million option shares for its IPO.

“The company has decided to price the deal at an attractive level to provide more upside to IPO investors who will be its long-term partners in this new journey,” MREIT President Kevin Tan said.

Tan added that at its IPO price, the REIT will offer investors a 5.65-percent dividend yield to be distributed quarterly.

He noted that the institutional tranche was close to twice oversubscribed at the current issue size.

“Immediately post IPO, sponsor will be retaining a 62.5-percent stake to capture more near-term and long-term valuation upsides for its shareholders as MREIT actively grows its portfolio with the maturation of the overall REIT industry in the Philippines,” he continued.

Tan said the sponsor will receive more proceeds once it completes the impending cash injection of three buildings into MREIT, which is eyed by early 2022.



The resulting total proceeds is intended to fund its 21 projects nationwide in the next 12 months, according to Tan.

“MREIT expects both its market cap and float to grow over time as it successfully executes on its aggressive growth trajectory,” he said.

The country presently has three listed REITs namely, Ayala Land Inc.’s AREIT Inc., DoubleDragon Properties Corp.’s DDMP REIT Inc. and the recently listed Filinvest REIT Corp. of Filinvest Land Inc.