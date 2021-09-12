MRI Software Acquires Box+Dice, Adding Sales CRM to Its Suite of PropTech Solutions

SYDNEY, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — MRI Software , a global leader in real estate software, today announces its acquisition of industry-leading customer relationship management (CRM) solution provider, Box+Dice ™. Melbourne-based Box+Dice adds a critical piece to MRI’s comprehensive PropTech portfolio, enabling real estate businesses to unify customer lifecycle visibility across both sales and rental property management.



David Bowie, Senior Vice President and Managing Director for Asia Pacific, MRI Software welcomes Box+Dice to the MRI family.

For more than 15 years, Box+Dice has provided innovative CRM solutions to some of Australia’s biggest and most well-respected real estate companies. Just this year, the company was named the most innovative PropTech solution in the country by Proptech Association Australia. MRI’s commitment to an open and connected ethos means Box+Dice will continue working with alternative property management providers in addition to easily integrating with MRI PropertyTree™, Australia’s leading cloud-based residential property management solution, and other MRI property technology offerings.

David Bowie, managing director and senior vice president (Asia Pacific) for MRI Software, said: “The acquisition of Box+Dice is a strategic piece of the puzzle for MRI and the progressive agencies we serve in this region. It means agency leaders are now empowered to make decisions that drive profitability and revenue for their entire business, while agents can know, anticipate and better serve the needs of a person throughout their property lifetime in one unified solution. It’s great knowing we can offer one comprehensive solution to help progressive agencies grow sustainably with best-in-class technology.”

Box+Dice also offers top-down reporting and insights across the entire sales operation. Whether agencies require visibility into vendor paid advertising, top sales performers or auction clearance rates, agency leaders are empowered to make decisions that drive profitability and revenue for their business.

Travis Williams, CEO and founder of Box+Dice, said: “I’m very proud of what Box+Dice has achieved in partnership with our customers over the last 15 years. Today’s news propels our innovation deeper and wider across the world. Our customers and team will benefit from MRI’s national and global resources and open and connected platform approach to PropTech, so I’m thrilled for Box+Dice to join the MRI family.”

MRI’s acquisition of Box+Dice further demonstrates its commitment to investing in Australia and New Zealand’s PropTech industry. It also complements previous acquisitions the company made in the region, including Rockend in August 2019 as well as Palace and WhosOnLocation earlier this year. MRI will continue to support Box+Dice customers without interruption.

