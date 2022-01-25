Mrs April Chan FCG(CS, CGP) HKFCG(CS, CGP) awarded the HKCGI Prize (2021)

HONG KONG, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Institute is delighted to announce that The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute Prize (HKCGI Prize) 2021 has been awarded to Mrs April Chan FCG(CS, CGP) HKFCG(CS, CGP), Institute Past President, Chairman of Technical Consultation Panel and Chairman of Appeal Tribunal, the Institute; Inaugural President, CSIA in recognition of her significant contributions to the governance profession and the development of the Institute over a substantial period of time. First presented in 2010, the HKCGI Prize is decided by a Judging Panel comprising past presidents, current Council members and Institute Fellows, and represents the highest honour of recognition by peers from the governance profession.

April Chan’s career has been defined not only by her professional work but also by the significant contributions that she has made to the Institute. She has been active in advocating for good governance and sharing her insights and experiences through the practical workshops that she has led for young governance professionals. Over the years, she has served on Council, as well as various Committees and panels. She previously chaired the Institute’s Membership Committee, HR Committee, Company Secretaries Panel and Special Entry Scheme Interview Panel, and currently chairs the Technical Consultation Panel, Appeal Tribunal and Public Governance Interest Group, as well as being a member of the Nomination Committee. As a key facilitator in the establishment of CSIA and its Inaugural President, Ms Chan spoke regularly at the Institute’s signature conferences and seminars.

We look forward to celebrating April’s achievements at our postponed Annual Dinner 2022.

Neil McNamara FCG HKFCG, Institute Past President, Corporate Secretary, Livi Bank Limited comments, “April Chan has made significant contributions to the governance profession and I am pleased to witness this celebration of her achievement as her peer. As governance professionals, we strive for excellence but good governance requires an understanding of the substance of an issue rather than taking a technical, box-ticking approach. April’s dedication to her profession is not merely demonstrated through a profound knowledge of corporate governance but also a unique sensitivity that predicates upon notions of integrity and diligence, a strong moral compass and the ability to communicate and persuade.”

A key facilitator in the establishment of CSIA and was the Inaugural President (2010 – 2011)

A regular speaker at Institute’s signature conferences and ECPD seminars since 2004

Institute Representative, Director of Hong Kong Coalition of Professional Services (2010 – 2013)

Member, Judging Panel of Best Corporate Governance Disclosure Award, HKICPA (2006 – 2013)

Institute Representative, Electoral Affairs Commission (2010) and Registration and Electoral Office (2011)

Biography

Mrs April Chan FCG(CS, CGP) HKFCG(CS, CGP) is the former Company Secretary of CLP Holdings Limited. She has extensive experience and expertise in company secretarial practice and was instrumental in developing and implementing the framework of corporate governance in CLP. She was named Asian Company Secretary of the Year in 2013 by Corporate Governance Asia and is a frequent presenter on corporate governance in Hong Kong and overseas. Before joining CLP, she has worked in professional firms and academic institutions in Hong Kong and Australia.

Mrs Chan is a Chartered Secretary, Chartered Governance Professional, a Fellow of The Chartered Governance Institute (formerly known as The Institute of Chartered Secretaries & Administrators (ICSA)) and a Fellow of The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute (HKCGI) (formerly known as The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries (HKICS)). She was educated in Hong Kong and completed the Senior Executives Course at Tsinghua University, Beijing in 1997, the Leadership in the Public Sector Programme run by the HKSAR Government in 2000, and the Program for Management Development at Harvard Business School, USA in 2001.

Mrs Chan was the inaugural President of Corporate Secretaries International Association (CSIA) and a Past President of HKCGI, Past Chairman of HKCGI’s Company Secretaries Panel, a Past Member of the Citizens Advisory Committee on Community Relations of the Independent Commission Against Corruption in Hong Kong and Past Hon Secretary of The Hong Kong Women Professionals & Entrepreneurs Association Limited. Mrs Chan is currently Chairman of HKCGI’s Technical Consultation Panel, Appeal Tribunal and Public Governance Interest Group, a member of HKCGI’s Nomination Committee; a member of the Advisory Committee for the School of Business and Hospitality Management of the Caritas Institute of Higher Education and Honorary Secretary of The Hong Kong Breast Cancer Foundation.

About The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability by guarantee)

The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute (HKCGI), formerly known as The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries (HKICS), is the only qualifying institution in Hong Kong and the Mainland of China for the internationally recognised Chartered Secretary and Chartered Governance Professional qualifications.

With over 70 years of history and as the China Division of The Chartered Governance Institute (CGI), the Institute’s reach and professional recognition extends to all of CGI’s nine divisions, with more than 40,000 members and students worldwide. HKCGI is one the fastest growing divisions of CGI, with a current membership of over 6,800, 300 graduates and 3,000 students with significant representations within listed companies and other cross-industry governance functions.

Believing that better governance leads to a better future, HKCGI’s mission is to promote good governance in an increasingly complex world and to advance leadership in the effective governance and efficient administration of commerce, industry and public affairs. As recognised thought leaders in our field, the Institute educates and advocates for the highest standards in governance and promotes an expansive approach which takes account of the interests of all stakeholders.

Better Governance. Better Future.

For more information, please visit www.hkcgi.org.hk .

