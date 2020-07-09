MRSGI launches first-ever virtual community bazaar

Get your fill of eco-conscious products from sustainable brands at the First Virtual Metro Community Bazaar. Likha Lokal creates uniquely-designed bags and multi-purpose organizers from flour bags and scrap materials.

SHOP for a cause from the comfort of your own home at the first Virtual Metro Community Bazaar beginning July 6 until July 31.

In celebration of National Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Month, the virtual bazaar is spearheaded by Metro Retail Stores Group, Inc. (MRSGI) in partnership with Vicsal Foundation Inc. (VFI). VFI is the non-stock, non-profit private domestic corporation that champions the CSR initiatives of MRSGI owner and operator, Vicsal Development Corporation.

With the theme “We Rise as One Metro Family”, the activity is part of the ongoing efforts of MRSGI and VFI to extend care to vulnerable communities across the Philippines.

“Family is at the core of everything we do at Metro, and the current health situation has shown us how strong this familial foundation is. We are grateful for our Metro family, because they ensure that our local communities receive support during these challenging times,” states Frank Gaisano, MRSGI chairman and chief executive officer.

Gourmet finds from social enterprise Caritas Margins will be available at the First Virtual Metro Community Bazaar.

A bevy of food selections and lifestyle merchandise from select social enterprise brands, fun learning activities, and live Metro Community Talks featuring MRSGI’s CSR partners will be available via the First Virtual Metro Community Bazaar site, www.metroretail.com.ph/bazaar, and The Metro Stores page on Facebook.

Up for grabs are gourmet food products created by Caritas Margins, a program that provides skills and entrepreneurship training to marginalized sectors; as well as Moringa Tea from GreenEarth Foundation.

Foodies will enjoy healthy and portion-controlled meals from MDF Diet2Go; Bukidnon’s adlai rice from Kiboa Ridge Farms; and snacks from SeaKid. Fresh produce from MAD Market and Blessed Earth Farm are available

Aside from shopping for food products, Metro’s own Suisse Cottage is opening its doors to teach baking-for-livelihood learning sessions.

Keep your smile and the earth pristine with Bambuhay Bamboo Toothbrush. Bambuhay’s eco-friendly toothbrushes are naturally water-resistant and anti-bacterial. Bambuhay will be available at the First Virtual Metro Community Bazaar.

Sustainable lifestyle products from Coca Cola’s Women Artisans of Tondo and local brands Bambuhay, Likha Lokal, and Wow Carmen Handicraft are also available.

Also participating are humanitarian organizations Covid Manila Project, Bahay ng Diyos Foundation, DSWD Haven for the Elderly, and Habitat for Humanity; The Philippine Red Cross; St. Arnold Janssen Kalinga Center; 8 Movements and Daloy Dance Company, REX Book Store, Inc. and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, which facilitates livelihood activities for Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs).

The event is supported by the Department of Trade and Industry, the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Department of Health, and the Department of Interior and Local Government.

For more information, log on to www.metroretail.com.ph/bazaar.