MRT-3 files petition for fare hike

MANILA, Philippines — The operator of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) on Monday filed a petition for a fare increase two weeks after the fare hike for Light Rail Transit (LRT) Line 1 and Line 2 had been approved.

The petition calls for an increase of P2.29 in boarding fee and 21 centavos per kilometer.

ADVERTISEMENT

If approved, the train line’s P11 boarding fee will increase to 13.29, as well as its current distance fee currently from P1 for every kilometer to P1.21.

Earlier, Department of Transportation Assistant Secretary for Railways Jorjette Aquino assured the public that the government would continue subsidizing 70 percent of passengers’ end-to-end fares even if the petition has been approved.

FEATURED STORIES

READ: MRT-3 to push own fare hike in next 2 weeks

The actual end-to-end fare per passenger is at P115, with the government currently subsidizing P85 per passenger per MRT-3 ride.

Like LRT Line 1 and Line 2, no fare adjustment has been approved for the MRT-3 since 2015.

RELATED STORIES:

Higher MRT, LRT fare looms

LRT-1, 2 to raise fare starting August 2 — DOTr

JPV/abc

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>