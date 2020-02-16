MRT-3 glitch: 450 passengers unloaded at Cubao station

MANILA, Philippines — Around 450 passengers were unloaded from a Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) train after it encountered a glitch in Quezon City Monday morning.
The passengers were unloaded at the Cubao station at 5:56 a.m. after the southbound train’s motor encountered an electrical failure, the MRT-3 management said.
It added that the 450 passengers were able to board the next train which arrived a few minutes later.
The management explained that the glitch was caused by “worn-out electrical sub-components.”
FEATURED STORIES
It assured that remedial measures, such as preventive maintenance and replacement of components, are being undertaken.
“We apologize for the inconvenience,” the MRT-3 management said in a statement.
GSG
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.