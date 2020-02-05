MRT-3 glitch: 700 passengers unloaded at Ayala Station

MANILA, Philippines – Some 700 passengers were offloaded from a northbound Metro Rail Transit-3 (MRT-3) train unloaded at the Ayala Avenue Station in Makati City due to a door malfunction Wednesday morning.

“A Northbound (NB) train unloaded at Ayala station today, 7:18AM, due to DOOR FAILURE,” read the advisory from MRT-3 management.

The MRT-3 management said the passengers boarded the next train after five minutes.

An investigation on the cause of the malfunction is underway, although management added that such may have been caused by passengers leaning against the doors.

