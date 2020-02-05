Trending Now

MRT-3 glitch: 700 passengers unloaded at Ayala Station

TopNews
admin

MRT-3 glitch: 700 passengers unloaded at Ayala Station

MANILA, Philippines – Some 700 passengers were offloaded from a northbound Metro Rail Transit-3 (MRT-3) train unloaded at the Ayala Avenue Station in Makati City due to a door malfunction Wednesday morning.

“A Northbound (NB) train unloaded at Ayala station today, 7:18AM, due to DOOR FAILURE,” read the advisory from MRT-3 management.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MRT-3 management said the passengers boarded the next train after five minutes.

An investigation on the cause of the malfunction is underway, although management added that such may have been caused by passengers leaning against the doors.

FEATURED STORIES

GSG

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top