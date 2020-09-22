MRT-3 hits new record-high for deploying 22 train sets

MANILA, Philippines — The Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) has set another record-high number of train sets deployed in its rail line history.

In an interview over state-run PTV’s Laging Handa Briefing on Tuesday, MRT-3 Director for Operations Michael Capati said a total of 22 train sets have been fielded in the rail line on Monday night “for the first time in history.”

This is higher from the earlier record of 21 train sets recorded last September 16.

“‘Yan po ay magreresulta sa mas mabilis na pagsakay ng mananakay natin sa MRT-3,” Capati said.

(That will result in faster transportation of our riding public in the MRT-3.)

No unloading incident was also recorded in the past three months or since the resumption of public transportation in June under the General Community Quarantine (GCQ), the MRT-3 official noted.

Health and safety protocols are being strictly enforced inside MRT-3 trains such as observing the one-meter physical distancing, wearing of face shield and face mask, no eating, no talking, and answering of calls on any digital device.

