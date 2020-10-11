MRT-3 repairs near Taft Station to limit operations on scheduled days

MANILA, Philippines — The Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) will only be able to make trips from North Avenue to Shaw Boulevard and vice versa on scheduled days because of repairs to be made near its Taft Avenue Station.

According to announcements posted on the MRT-3’s social media pages on Sunday, the rail line will implement the limited trips from October 31 to November 2; and then again from November 14 to 15.

Repairs were earlier made as shown by photos from the MRT-3’s Twitter page.

TINGNAN: Ipinagpapatuloy ngayong araw, ika-11 ng Oktubre 2020, ang pagsasaayos ng turnouts sa Taft Avenue station bilang bahagi ng malawakang rehabilitasyon ng MRT-3. pic.twitter.com/5DUUIAxvLW FEATURED STORIES — DOTr MRT-3 (@dotrmrt3) October 11, 2020

Repairs to be made include reballasting and tamping works by MRT-3’s maintenance providers Sumitomo-MHI-TESP and Joratech Corporation.

“Nagsasagawa ng reballasting at tamping works ang mga personnel ng Sumitomo-MHI-TESP at Joratech Corporation upang makumpuni ang turnouts,” MRT-3 said in a tweet.

“Samantala, magpapatuloy ang pagsasaayos ng turnouts sa Taft Avenue station sa ika-31 ng Oktubre hanggang ika-2 ng Nobyembre, at ika-14 at 15 ng Nobyembre 2020,” it added.

Normal trips will resume after the scheduled maintenance dates. Meanwhile, MRT-3 commuters from North Avenue in Quezon City to Taft Avenue along Edsa can instead ride buses on the EDSA Busway during the repair dates. The Edsa Busway is a bus rapid transit that uses a dedicated inner lane on Edsa for use by buses that take commuters between MRT-3 stations.

“Inaabisuhan ng pamunuan ng MRT-3 ang mga pasahero na bagama’t may pagsasaayos, magpapatupad pa rin ng partial operations ang rail line, mula North Avenue station hanggang Shaw Boulevard station (both bounds) sa mga petsa na nakalatag ang aktibidad,” MRT-3 said.

