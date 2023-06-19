MRT-3 to push own fare hike in next 2 weeks

MANILA, Philippines — The Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) announced on Monday its intention to file a petition for a fare hike increase within the next two weeks.

According to MRT-3 director Oscar Bongan, the petition will call for a P2.29 increase in boarding fee and 21 centavos for every kilometer.

“In the next 2 weeks magrefile ang MRT-3, thereafter, susundan ang proseso until such time na mabigyan ng approval ng secretary (the process will be followed until such time that approval is given by the secretary),” he explained.

Department of Transportation Assistant Secretary for Railways Jorjette Aquino then explained that the actual end-to-end fare per passenger is ₱115, which means that currently, the government is subsidizing P85 per passenger per MRT-3 ride.

“With fare adjustment, kung itutuloy ang pag-file ng petition ng MRT-3 at ito ay naaprubahan, 70 percent pa rin ang isusubsidize ng national government (if the MRT-3 petition will be filed and it is approved, 70 percent will still be subsidized by the national government),” assured Aquino.

MRT-3 is the rail line that traverses along the stretch of Edsa.

The pronouncement came the same day the Department of Transportation announced a fare increase in Light Rail Transit Lines 1 and 2 effective August 2.

