Ms. Lauryn Hill to Headline the 2023 Promiseland Festival

Legendary singer and rapper Ms. Lauryn Hill has been locked in to headline the 2023 edition of Promiseland. She leads a lineup that includes acts like Sydney’s ONEFOUR, Davido, Nigerian singer Tems, Katchafire, and more.
It’s the first tour of Australia for Hill in four years, and it coincides with the 25th anniversary of her acclaimed record The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Promiseland debuted on the Gold Coast in October 2022. It’ll return to the Gold Coast’s Doug Jennings Park on Saturday, 30th September and Sunday, 1st October.
Lauryn Hill: ‘Doo-Wop (That Thing)’
“My partners Bernard Kumar, Andy Tuumaga and I had been working on the concept of a specialist festival to cater to Afrobeats, amapiano, reggae and R&B for some years,” Promiseland founder Emal Naim said in a statement, adding that their early attempts at a festival had to be shelved due to Covid.
“We knew that an event such as Promiseland was badly needed in Australia,” Naim said. “Finally, after several false starts and cancellations, we managed to successfully stage the inaugural festival in October last year. We are now keen to establish Promiseland as a regular event on the Australian music calendar.”
The 2022 edition of the festival was headlined by Hill’s Fugees band mate Wyclef Jean and UK band UB40.
Promiseland 2023
- Ms Lauryn Hill
- Davido
- Tems
- Fireboy DML
- L.A.B
- Ayra Starr
- Koffee
- ONEFOUR
- Aaradhna
- DJ Noiz
- Fiji
- House of Shem
- Inner Circle
- Katchafire
- Kojey Radical
- Lojay
- Maleek Berry
- Musa Keys
- Peter Andre
- Pheelz
- Rebel Souljahz
- Scorpion Kings
- Stan Walker
- Stonebwoy
- The Compozers
- Uncle Waffles
- + more
Dates & Venue
- Saturday, 30th September to Sunday, 1st October – Doug Jennings Park, Gold Coast QLD
Tickets on sale from Wednesday, 8th March via the Promiseland website.
Further Reading
Ms. Lauryn Hill And Wyclef Jean Reunite For Brief Set Of Fugees Songs
Fugees Are Getting Back Together For 25th Anniversary Reunion Tour
Listen To A Snippet Of Kanye West’s New Lauryn Hill-Sampling Song ‘Believe What I Say’