Ms. Lauryn Hill to Headline the 2023 Promiseland Festival

Legendary singer and rapper Ms. Lauryn Hill has been locked in to headline the 2023 edition of Promiseland. She leads a lineup that includes acts like Sydney’s ONEFOUR, Davido, Nigerian singer Tems, Katchafire, and more.

It’s the first tour of Australia for Hill in four years, and it coincides with the 25th anniversary of her acclaimed record The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Promiseland debuted on the Gold Coast in October 2022. It’ll return to the Gold Coast’s Doug Jennings Park on Saturday, 30th September and Sunday, 1st October.

Lauryn Hill: ‘Doo-Wop (That Thing)’

[embedded content]

“My partners Bernard Kumar, Andy Tuumaga and I had been working on the concept of a specialist festival to cater to Afrobeats, amapiano, reggae and R&B for some years,” Promiseland founder Emal Naim said in a statement, adding that their early attempts at a festival had to be shelved due to Covid.

“We knew that an event such as Promiseland was badly needed in Australia,” Naim said. “Finally, after several false starts and cancellations, we managed to successfully stage the inaugural festival in October last year. We are now keen to establish Promiseland as a regular event on the Australian music calendar.”

The 2022 edition of the festival was headlined by Hill’s Fugees band mate Wyclef Jean and UK band UB40.

Promiseland 2023

Ms Lauryn Hill

Davido

Tems

Fireboy DML

L.A.B

Ayra Starr

Koffee

ONEFOUR

Aaradhna

DJ Noiz

Fiji

House of Shem

Inner Circle

Katchafire

Kojey Radical

Lojay

Maleek Berry

Musa Keys

Peter Andre

Pheelz

Rebel Souljahz

Scorpion Kings

Stan Walker

Stonebwoy

The Compozers

Uncle Waffles

+ more

Dates & Venue

Saturday, 30th September to Sunday, 1st October – Doug Jennings Park, Gold Coast QLD

Tickets on sale from Wednesday, 8th March via the Promiseland website.

