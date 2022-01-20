MSIG Launches ‘Pledge A Difference’ Initiative To Assist Food Aid Foundation In Supporting B40 Families Through Difficult TimesMSIG logo.jpg

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 20 January 2022 – MSIG

Insurance (Malaysia) Bhd “(MSIG Malaysia)”, has partnered with Food Aid Foundation (FAF), a non-profit governmental

organization (NGO) that collects and

distributes food to charitable homes, volunteer welfare organisations, low-income

families and soup kitchens, to launch the ‘Pledge A Difference’ initiative.

As part of the

initiative, MSIG made a donation of RM50,000 directly to FAF, of which RM10,000

is channelled towards providing relief to victims of the floods that happened

in December 2021 and January 2022. The company is also encouraging the public to

donate to the charity in its name and has agreed to match those donations on a

ringgit-to-ringgit basis, up to a cap of RM30,000. Once the RM30,000 public

donation target is reached, MSIG will contribute an additional RM30,000 to FAF,

bringing the total donation to RM110,000.

Commenting on

the ‘Pledge A Difference’ initiative, MSIG Chief Executive Officer Mr. Chua

Seck Guan said, “It has been a tough year for many families due to the

ongoing pandemic and the floods that have devastated many areas. Many people

have lost their main sources of income or primary caregivers from Covid-19, and

suffered losses and damages to their properties from the floods. Through the

amazing work of FAF, we really want to help ease some of their burdens. We, as

the insurer who ‘sees the heart in everything’, are sure that MSIG customers

and the public will share this sentiment and contribute generously to FAF,

taking advantage of our pledge to match this contribution on a ringgit-to-ringgit

basis and therefore doubling the impact of their donations.”

“We

are delighted to be working with FAF who does such worthy work. It only takes

RM75 to help one family, so we are hoping that our initial contribution,

combined with donations from the public and our pledge to match those

donations, will raise a total of RM110,000 for FAF and this will go towards

helping over 1,000 families in severe need,” said

Mr. Chua.

Anyone

interested in donating to FAF and taking advantage of MSIG’s matching

contribution pledge can find instructions on the process on the following

webpage: www.msig.com.my/about/news-media/msig-partners-with-food-aid-foundation-for-pledge-a-difference-initiative. Donors can participate in the ‘Pledge A Difference’

initiative up till 25 January 2022.

Food

Aid Foundation Chief Executive Officer Dr Dalphine Ong said, “We are very happy to be working with

MSIG Malaysia, to help vulnerable communities and families. We are grateful for

the support of both MSIG, its customers and the public whose contribution will

make a real difference in the lives of some underprivileged families who have

been hit by setbacks of the pandemic and then the floods. We encourage,

everyone, whether affiliated with MSIG or not, to visit our website and learn

more about our work at www.foodaidfoundation.org.”

The ‘Pledge A

Difference’ initiative is just one of several initiatives that MSIG has

supported during the past few years as part of its ongoing Corporate Social

Responsibility (CSR) programmes, its effort to support a number of United Nations Sustainable Development

Goals as well as various pandemic related relief

initiatives focused on providing support to the Ministry of Health (MoH) and

frontliners through the crisis.