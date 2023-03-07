MSO to Present Archie Roach Tribute Ft. Dan Sultan, Emma Donovan and More

The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra have announced a tribute to the late, great Archie Roach which will take place during NAIDOC Week this July. It’s set to feature artists like Dan Sultan, Emma Donovan, digeridoo player and composer William Barton, soul singer Kee’ahn, and many more.

The artists will perform songs from across Roach’s acclaimed career, including ‘Took The Children Away’, ‘Weeping in the Forest’, ‘One Song’, and more – all backed by the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra. The Dhungala Children’s Choir will also take part, conducted by the renowned Deborah Cheetham Fraillon.

Archie Roach: ‘Took The Children Away’

[embedded content]

It’ll take place over two nights – Wednesday, 5th July, and Thursday, 6th July – at the Hamer Hall in Melbourne. See all the dates and ticketing details below.

Roach, a Gunditjmara (Kirrae Whurrong/Djab Wurrung) man and Bundjalung Senior Elder, died at the end of July 2022, aged 66. “Archie passed, surrounded by his family and loved ones, at Warrnambool Base Hospital after a long illness,” Roach’s sons wrote in a statement announcing his death. “We thank all the staff who have cared for Archie over the past month.”

Roach released 10 albums across his acclaimed career – the last, The Songs Of Charcoal Lane, was released in 2020, the same year he was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame.

One Song: The Music of Archie Roach

Dan Sultan

Emma Donovan

William Barton

Deborah Cheetham Fraillon AO

Jess Hitchcock

Radical Son

Sally Dastey

Kee’ahn

Tamala Shelton

Dhungala Children’s Choir

Music Director Paul Grabowsky AO

Stage Director Rachael Maza AM

Conductor Jaime Martín

Dates & Venues

Wednesday, 5th July – Hamer Hall, Arts Centre Melbourne

Thursday, 6th July – Hamer Hall, Arts Centre Melbourne

Tickets are on sale now via the MSO website.

