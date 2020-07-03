MTV Australia Launches Four New Australian Music Channels On Foxtel

MTV Australia has launched four new music channels on Foxtel this week. MTV HITS, Club MTV, MTV Classic and CMT (Country Music Television) are all currently broadcasting on the Pay TV platform now.

Which is a small consolation prize while we still grieve over the loss of everyone’s favourite childhood music channels: V, MAX, and CMC.

The channels were originally announced back in May following an agreement with American broadcaster, ViacomCBS. The new channels are set to feature a mix of both local and international tunes with Foxtel’s Chief Commercial Officer, Amanda Laing saying, “We are delighted to forge this new partnership with ViacomCBS which reaffirms Foxtel’s commitment to music television designed for Australian audiences.”

She added, “The agreement continues the refresh of Foxtel’s channel line-up and provides our customers with an even greater choice of music genres.”

The new MTV Australia channels slot in pretty well to their predecessors’ spots. MTV HITS is set to have a large focus on current and trending tunes. MTV Classics will be the G O for throwback 80s-00s tracks. And Club MTV is promising a catalogue of RnB, hip hop, and dance music. While the country substitution is CMT (Country Music Television).

A big week for MTV, their iconic series Beavis & Butt-Head has been rebooted for two new seasons on Comedy Central. (Give us Daria next pls).