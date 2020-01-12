Multicab driver shot dead in Leyte

ORMOC CITY — A multicab driver was killed by unidentified assailants on the national highway in Barangay Balugo, Albuera town in Leyte on Saturday evening.

Police Capt. John Rey Layog, chief of the Albuera Police Station, identified the victim as Joel Basan.

Rescue groups brought the victim to the Ormoc Doctors Hospital but he eventually succumbed to gunshot wounds in the body.

Albuera Operations Chief Police Staff Sergeant Joel Lumarda, in telephone interview, disclosed that the victim was imprisoned in 2018 for illegal possession of firearms.

Police are still investigating the killing of Basan.

