Multiple Arrests Made on Suspicion of Importing Livestock Products into Japan by International Parcels

YOKOHAMA, Japan, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — During the period from February 28 to March 1, 2022, several suspects were arrested for attempting illegal import of livestock products using international parcels.

A quarantine detector dog sits and signals when it detects the scent of meat products.

As of August 2018, the Animal Quarantine Service (AQS) further strengthened its import inspections against hand luggage and international parcels from abroad, in response to the spread of African swine fever in Asian countries. Following this, in July 2020, the Act on Domestic Animal Infectious Disease was subsequently amended. The existing penalty against illegal importation of livestock products was raised from a maximum fine of up to one million JPY to a maximum of up to three million JPY (up to 50 million JPY for corporations).



Meat products that a person arrested this time tried to bring in via international mail.

The suspects were arrested for repeatedly attempting to bring in livestock products by international parcels, which is prohibited by law.



A quarantine detector dog searches for meat products using their sense of smell.

This is the first case in Japan that an arrest was made on suspicion of bringing in livestock products by international parcels.



Sausages detected in international parcels.

AQS’s estimate data of 2021 shows that 18,740 cases (12,978 kg) and 50,974 cases (86,274 kg) of illegal livestock products by way of hand luggage and international parcels respectively had been seized at the border of Japan. On average 236kg of illegal livestock products is attempted to be brought into Japan by international parcel every day.

Please, therefore, be aware that illegally bringing in livestock products by hand luggage, not to mention sending it via international parcels, will be subject to penalty.

