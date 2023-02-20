Multiple content creators including Singaporean DJ Wukong have released their digital passes on Metabay to further their connections with fansMetabay homepage.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 20 February 2023 – Metabay, the social platform that brings fans closer to their favorite creators, announced its partnerships with models, and artists, including Singaporean DJ Wukong.

Metabay homepage, where users can browse creators and get the exclusive passes

These partnerships signify the rapid growth of Metabay. Founded in July 2022, Metabay has already assembled a team that’s developed a platform to revamp fan-creator experience. The company has also secured creators endorsment and first paying users, with many more drops in the pipeline.

In Metabay’s first partnerships, creators have dropped digital passes (using NFT properties) that give holders access to a privileged community of fans, along with many unique perks, rewards and content from the creators’ universe. Fans can enjoy exclusive experiences like a dedicated group chat with the creator, a monthly video call, as well as other perks including clothing, merchandise, tickets to shows, personalised videos and many other surprises, ultimately restoring proximity between fans and creators.

Wukong performing a show at XCAM festival in Cambodia

Wukong is a Singaporean music producer and DJ who represents a new breed of musicians in the Southeast Asian region and was in the lineup of major festivals such as the F1 Grand Prix, ZoukOut, Creamfields and XCAM. Spearheading his Oriental Rave movement, Wukong blends ethnically Asian elements with electronic dance music to create an arsenal of unique dancefloor weapons.

On December 2022 Wukong dropped his digital passes on Metabay at US$150 each and there were sold out in a few hours. A total of 88 fans have purchased digital passes, which is the first batch of more to come. Using the digital passes, Wukong’s fans have been able to claim rewards such as access to his shows and meet-and-greets with him. All proceeds from the sale of Wukong’s digital passes went to a charity drive for a primary school in Vietnam, where he has been touring recently.

Fans holding the pass during a meet & greet for Wukong’s birthday party

Commenting on his partnership with Metabay, Wukong said: “As a musician, I’m always thinking of ways to bring value to my fans as a way to thank them for their support. I’m thrilled to collaborate with Metabay to connect further with my community and bring them into my world of Oriental Rave. Metabay and I will co-create benefits for my community and ensure that the rewards will be memorable for my fans.”

There are only a maximum of 1,000 digital passes issued by each creator, forming the “super fan-club” of the creators. The passes are a gateway for fans to enter into their favourite creator’s universe. Not only do the fans connect further with their favourite creators, but they also get to connect with each other, fostering deeper bonds within the community. After purchasing the pass, holders can enjoy the perks that come with it for 1 year, trade it or transfer it as a gift. No prior Web3 knowledge is needed as fans can just access their digital passes with just an email and password after signing up on metabay.co.

Metabay’s team will continue its mission to bring fan communities closer to their favourite creators, with more drops to be announced soon.

Hashtag: #Metabay

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.