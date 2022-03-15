MUNA Announce New Album On Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory Records

Los Angeles trio MUNA have announced their third album, MUNA, will be out in June, 2022, via Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory Records imprint. The band have shared the album’s second single, ‘Anything But Me’.

MUNA is expected on Friday, 24th June. It follows 2019’s Saves the World and 2017’s About U, both of which came out via the major label, RCA Records. Saddest Factory is an imprint of Dead Oceans, the label that releases Phoebe Bridgers’ music. Along with MUNA, the Saddest Factory roster includes Sloppy Jane, Claud and Charlie Hickey.

MUNA will include the band’s 2021 single, ‘Silk Chiffon’, a streaming hit that features guest vocals from Bridgers. Bridgers appears in the song’s official music video, which has been viewed more than a million times on YouTube. In November, Bridgers joined MUNA for a performance of ‘Silk Chiffon’ on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

MUNA describe the new single, ‘Anything But Me,’ as a “song about leaving a partnership simply because it doesn’t feel right. It’s about trusting yourself and your instincts enough to walk away from someone while you still have love for each other and before it gets too bad.”

Check out the ‘Anything But Me’ music below, as well as the MUNA track listing.

Silk Chiffon [ft. Phoebe Bridgers] What I Want Runner’s High Home by Now Kind of Girl Handle Me No Idea Solid Anything But Me Loose Garment Shooting Star

[embedded content]