MUNA, G Flip, Peach PRC Added To Sydney WorldPride Lineup 2023

The first-ever Australian edition of WorldPride has expanded, with a number of names added to the Sydney event’s program. Scheduled for Sunday, 5th March, 2023, the Rainbow Republic closing concert will feature Peach PRC and G Flip, with the latter co-hosting the event. The event will also feature the Australian debut of US indie-pop trio MUNA.

Hosted by Keiynan Lonsdale at The Domain, Rainbow Republic is a “seven-hour queer megamix of live music, DJs and dancing” and will also feature Perth electro-pop artist Alter Boy, BVT, Vetta Borne, and more.

Peach PRC – ‘Forever Drunk’

[embedded content]

“I am stoked to be co-hosting and performing,” G Flip said in a statement. “I’m from Melbourne and identify as non-binary so just the fact that WorldPride is in Australia is exciting. I’m so honoured to be a part of celebrating Pride – it’s going to be epic!”

The Sydney edition of WorldPride was first announced back in 2019, with the Sydney Gay And Lesbian Mardi Gras beating out cities such as Montreal and Houston to host the event in 2023. Last month, it was announced that Kylie Minogue will headline the Live and Proud: Sydney WorldPride Opening Concert on Friday, 24th February.

Sydney WorldPride 2023 will run from Friday, 17th February through Sunday, 5th March. The full program is scheduled to arrive in November.

Sydney WorldPride

Friday, 17th February, 2023 – Sunday, 5th March, 2023 – Sydney, NSW

Ticketing and event info is available from the WorldPride website.

Further Reading

Rachel Maria Cox: My Favourite LGBTQIA+ Pop Songs

Peach PRC Revisits Heartbreak On New Single ‘Forever Drunk’

Brisbane’s MELT Festival Reveals Its Full Program