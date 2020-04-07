Mundipharma donates BETADINE® products to hospitals in Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam to support the fight against COVID-19

SINGAPORE, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Mundipharma has donated supplies of its BETADINE® range of products to hospitals in Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam to support the efforts of healthcare professionals amidst the outbreak.



Mundipharma Vietnam Donates BETADINE products

The BETADINE® antiseptic range of products contain Povidone-Iodine as the active ingredient. Past laboratory studies indicate that Povidone-Iodine is highly effective against a wide range of viruses such as those which cause SARS and MERS. Povidone-Iodine has also demonstrated broad virucidal efficacy against Ebola virus, Norovirus and influenza virus in several in-vitro studies. Mundipharma is currently evaluating every possibility to test the efficacy of Povidone-Iodine against the novel coronavirus causing the COVID-19 disease.

The BETADINE® antiseptic range of products containing Povidone-Iodine has been trusted by hospitals around the world for over 60 years to prevent and treat infections.

“The escalating severity of the COVID-19 and the dynamically changing conditions are presenting the world with new challenges”, said Mundipharma CEO, Raman Singh.

“Our thoughts and hearts go out to those who are affected by this outbreak and we are grateful to the many healthcare workers and all who are on the front line working tirelessly to contain this virus so that we can be safe and resume our normal daily lives as soon as possible.”

“The donation of BETADINE® products is wholly consistent with our mission and commitment to improving the health and quality of life of the human race everywhere, even in the most extreme circumstances such as these and emphasizes our focus on caring for those most in need,” he added.

