Municipal councilor nabbed for indiscriminate firing in Leyte

ORMOC CITY – Police arrested a municipal councilor for alleged indiscriminate firing outside a cockpit arena in Barangay Santarin, Barugo town in Leyte on Sunday, January 19.
Police Capt. Luis Hatton, chief of the Barugo Police Station, identified the suspect as Jesse Cabanacan.
The local police were conducting police visibility operations in the compound of the cockpit arena when they heard two gun explosions.
Hatton said the roving police then saw Cabanacan fire his .357 caliber revolver.
The police also found out that the suspect has no license to possess a gun.
Cabanacan face charges for illegal possession of firearm.
The municipal councilor refused to issue any statement to the media.
