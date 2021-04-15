Muntinlupa City mayor gets first jab of AstraZeneca vaccine

Muntinlupa City Mayor Jaime Fresnedi received his first jab of Covid-19 vaccine after President Rodrigo Duterte allowed the inoculation of mayors in “high risk” cities and towns.

Fresnedi, who is also a senior citizen at 70 years old, has been vaccinated with the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine together with other healthcare workers and persons with comorbidities from priority groups last April 8 at Muntinlupa National High School — Tunasan Annex, Brgy. Tunasan.

As of April 7, Muntinlupa City Health Office recorded a total of 5,333 individuals from A1 priority group (healthcare workers) who were inoculated, of which 2,383 received SinoVac and 2,950 inoculated with AstraZeneca. While 1,043 individuals received the vaccine from A3 priority group (persons with comorbidities), of which 977 were given SinoVac and 66 received AstraZeneca.

The local executive urges qualified residents who are members of the priority groups to avail the vaccination services of the government for them to have an added protection against the adverse effects of Covid-19.

He also encouraged the public to pre-register in the city’s Covid-19 vaccination registration through www.vaccine.muntinlupacity.gov.ph/muncovac and to still strictly observe health protocols such as frequent hand-washing, wearing of face masks and face shields, and physical distancing.

Recently, the local government of Muntinlupa has reduced the composition of its skeletal workforce including its operating hours following a surge of Covid-19 positive cases among staff.

On April 5, the City Health Office has conducted a mass antigen testing of staff who reported physically for work. The CHO is closely monitoring all positive and probable Covid-19 cases among the workforce and implements strict isolation protocols, including contact tracing.

Further, Muntinlupa City started distributing the emergency subsidy from the national government to families affected by the enhanced community quarantine in NCR Plus. An initial pay-out for 1,322 beneficiaries was conducted at Tiosejo Covered Court, Brgy. Tunasan and Sucat Elementary School, Brgy. Sucat last April 8.