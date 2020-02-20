Muntinlupa drug bust: 2 suspects nabbed for P3.4 M shabu

MANILA, Philippines — Authorities seized about P3.4 million worth of crystal meth or shabu from two drug suspects in Muntinlupa City on Thursday afternoon.

Operatives from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) arrested Joehari Mamasainged, 25 and Naser Cayagcag, 21, during a buy-bust operation at around 5:40 p.m. in Barangay Sucat.

The suspects yielded five sachets of shabu weighing 500 grams.

Mamasainged and Cayagcag are currently locked up at the PDEA detention facility and will be charged with violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

