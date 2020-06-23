Muntinlupa govt places another community under lockdown

THE Muntinlupa City government placed a community in Barangay Putatan under lockdown due to an increase in the number of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases there.

The city government said that Block 35 Excess Lot in Soldiers’ Hills Village in Putatan would be on 15-day lockdown, which started at 12:01 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23 until noon of July 7.

The decision was made after the City Health Office (CHO) reported that 10 people in the community tested positive for Covid-19 with 4.82 days of doubling time, or the number of days for coronavirus cases to double in number.

Block 35 Excess Lot is the third community in Muntinlupa to be put under extreme lockdown.

The city government placed Sitio Pagkakaisa Zone 3 Interior in Barangay Sucat under lockdown until June 26 while Morning Breeze Homes in Alabang is under quarantine from June 3 to 16.

As of posting, there are 345 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Muntinlupa, including 229 recoveries and 36 deaths. Barangay Putatan has 60 positive cases, including 22 in Soldiers’ Hills, with 11 recoveries.