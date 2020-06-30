Muntinlupa lifts lockdown in Sucat area

THE Muntinlupa City government lifted the enhanced localized community quarantine (ELCQ) in a sitio (sub-village) in Barangay Sucat ahead of schedule due to its improved coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) situation.

Sitio Pagkakaisa Zone 3 Interior was initially placed under ELCQ from June 13 to 26. This was extended to July 3 after health officials noted an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases.

However, Mayor Jaime Fresnedi signed Executive Order No. 24 lifting the lockdown on Monday upon the recommendation of Dr. Teresa Tuliao, the city’s health office chief .

Tuliao reported that out of 29 confirmed cases, 14 have recovered while 15 were admitted to the Ospital ng Muntinlupa for isolation and treatment.

Sitio Pagkakaisa Zone 3 Interior in Barangay Sucat is the second community to have been put under an ELCQ following after Morning Breeze Homes in Barangay Alabang last June 16.

The local government continues to monitor Block 35 Excess Lot, Soldier’s Hills in Barangay Putatan, the third community to be put under lockdown which will end on July 7 at 11:59 p.m.

The city government is also eyeing putting more areas under localized community quarantine to curb the alarming transmission of Covid-19 in the communities.

As of Monday, the city has 418 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Of the total, 267 have recovered while 37 have died.