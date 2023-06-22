Muntinlupa opens people’s law enforcement desks in 9 barangays

MANILA, Philippines — The city of Muntinlupa on Thursday said it opened law enforcement desks in several barangays (villages) to assist in the processing and filing of complaints against police officers.

The city government in a statement said that nine barangays inaugurated their own People’s Law Enforcement Board (PLEB) desks on June 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Law enforcement must remain committed to serve and protect,” Muntinlupa Mayor Ruffy Biazon said.

“Empowering our citizens to call out and hold erring PNP (Philippine National Police) personnel accountable is part of what makes our city work well,” he added.

FEATURED STORIES

According to Biazon, the opening of the PLEB desks is part of the city government’s initiative through the Department of Interior and Local Government-Muntinlupa and is in accordance with City Ordinance No. 2023-053.

RELATED STORY

DILG reminder: You can also report abusive cops to local PLEBs

je

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>