Muong Thanh Group Sponsors 4-star Standard Rooms for Bach Mai Hospital & Supports 100 Tons of Rice to Help the Prevention of COVID-19

HANOI, Vietnam, April 2, 2020



Muong Thanh Group Sponsors 4-star Standard Rooms for Bach Mai Hospital & Support 100 Tons of Rice to Help the Prevention of COVID-19

To be specific, from April 1st to April 15th of 2020, the entire collective staff and doctors working at Bach Mai Hospital will come to rest and stay at the 4-star Muong Thanh Grand Xa La (Ha Dong, Ha Noi). On 31st of March, the group of 250 officers and doctors went and checked-in at Muong Thanh Grand Hotel Xa La. In addition to providing the rooms, Muong Thanh Grand Xa La Hotel also supports meals and other services for the staff during their stay. All activities are guided by the Ministry of Health and coordinated by the hotel to ensure its top hygiene and safety.

Furthermore, Muong Thanh Group will also support 100 tons of rice to the Central Committee of the Vietnam. The rice will be transferred on 11th of April, 2020. The Central Committee of the country will be responsible for distributing 100 tons of rice to the locals, organizations and units that need help and assistance.

Mr. Nguyen The Cuong — Head of Defense, anti-epidemic COVID-19 of Muong Thanh Group shares that the doctors in Bach Mai hospital are the frontline soldiers in treating this new virus — they are going through a difficult and extremely stressful period of time. Therefore, the supports in 4-star accommodation and modern amenities could help the medical doctors to ensure their good health, also to mentally prepare for the challenging battles ahead of them.

Muong Thanh Group hopes this timely support could contribute to ensure long-term health care for the officers, staff and doctors at Bach Mai Hospital and provide the sufficient amount of rice to communities in need throughout the country during this time of epidemic prevention, as it is predicted to get more complicated in the near future.

