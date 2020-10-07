Murder suspect killed in shootout with police in Zambales

MANILA, Philippines — A suspect in the hacking and beheading of a man in Rizal province, was killed in a shootout with police officers in Zambales on Wednesday morning, the Philippine National Police (PNP) – Anti Kidnapping Group (AKG) said.

In a report, the PNP-AKG identified the suspect as Edison Villaran, who was the subject of an arrest warrant for murder issued by Regional Trial Court Branch 69 in Binangonan, Rizal.

Members of the PNP-AKG under AKG Luzon Field Unit chief Col. Villaflor Bannawagan were about to serve Villaran the arrest warrant along Govic Road in Barangay Naugsol, Subic at 3 a.m. when the suspect allegedly opened fire.

The police officers then returned fire, killing Villaran.

Recovered from the crime scene was a cal. 45 pistol, police said.

Police records showed that Villaran was the prime suspect in the killing of Jesus Almoradi, a resident of Barangay Magcal in Cardona, Rizal.

Almoradi was beheaded and was repeatedly hacked, police also noted.

Villaran’s brother, Jovito, who is also a suspect in the murder of Almoradi, was previously arrested in Pasig City last Oct. 3.

The Villaran brothers are reportedly also involved in robbery and kidnapping for ransom incidents in Rizal, police said.

