BRISBANE, Australia, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — One of Australia’s fastest growing activewear, health foods and supplements brands, Muscle Nation is doubling down on its support for ongoing charity partner, Thread Together, in response to the recent floods affecting Australia.



Muscle Nation to work with Thread Together to donate $100,000 worth of products to those affected by the recent flooding

Thread Together delivers community support to provide new, quality clothing and shoes to those in need and the Brisbane based brand Muscle Nation has stepped up its support of its charity partner by donating $100,000 worth of products to Thread Together as a contribution to their flood crisis response.

To ensure Thread Together has the stock needed to clothe those impacted by the recent floods, Muscle Nation is donating available items in need by Thread Together.

Muscle Nation co-founders, Nathaniel Anthony and Chris Anastasi said:

“Our hearts go out to everyone that has been affected by the tragic floods currently destroying homes and communities across SEQ and Northern NSW. It has been devastating to witness what is happening throughout our home city and across the country. We have launched our Australian Flood Disaster Relief initiative so that together we can help raise money for those who are in need during this time.”

Muscle Nation is also encouraging its customers to donate via their donating option running on their checkout page. They said:

“This is a way for our community to donate while placing their online orders. All money raised will be donated to Charities & Organisations aiding in the flood relief.”

ABOUT MUSCLE NATION: www.musclenation.org

Muscle Nation is one of Australia’s fastest growing, online retail brands, specialising in activewear and supplements, with an expanding reputation in the health and fitness sector.

Muscle Nation has gone from a Brisbane based startup to a multi-million dollar ecommerce platform in just under five years, with over 2 million loyal customers.

A family orientated business based in Brisbane, Muscle Nation has created a community and culture like no other. To read more about their community initiatives and donations, click here.

For close friends and co-founders Nathaniel Anthony and Chris Anastasi, their Muscle Nation journey started on 22nd August, 2016. From a little study desk at Chris’ house, they launched their website and revealed their clothing to the world. Orders once packed from a small bedroom are now prepared in a 1,700 sqm warehouse in Brisbane with plans to move to a 4,000 sqm warehouse later this year.