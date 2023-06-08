Museum of Fine Arts, Boston and ARTiSTORY debuted an immersive outdoor installation – “Take Flight with Museum of Fine Arts, Boston x Audubon” at the Mandai Wildlife Reserve, Singapore on 19 May 2023

SINGAPORE, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, together with ARTiSTORY and the Mandai Wildlife Group, launched ‘Take Flight with Museum of Fine Arts, Boston x Audubon‘ on 19 May 2023. The location-based event (LBE) is centred around conservation, sustainability, and art at the Mandai Wildlife Reserve, an integrated nature and wildlife destination and home to Singapore’s wildlife parks including Singapore Zoo, Night Safari and River Wonders. The event and installation will take place in conjunction with the opening of a brand new bird park, Bird Paradise and ungated public park offshoot, Mandai Wildlife West, as part of the precinct.

This experiential event includes an over-sized interactive bird’s nest and surrounding it are four hand crafted paper birds depicting species found in Bird Paradise and previously painted by Audubon. These paper birds are displayed in large see through eggs. In addition, a 3D Pop-Up book version of Audubon’s most famous work, Audubon’s Birds of America, will be present as a perfect interactive and photogenic piece for visitors, and notably for families and children to engage with. Each installation has been created by ARTiSTORY – global leader in art and cultural IP, who worked closely with MFA Boston to bring the works to life as interactive displays for visitors at the park.

Yizan He, founder of ARTiSTORY, shares, “ARTiSTORY is proud to offer a variety of international IPs from some of the world’s top museums, namely exclusive licensing rights with Museum of Fine Arts, Boston in South East Asia. This collaboration with Mandai Wildlife Group has allowed for an unprecedented fusion of cultural and natural beauty, further highlighting the connection between art and ecological conservation. The resulting event offers an example of how brands can utilize unique cultural and art IP licensing strategies to create innovative products and unforgettable experiences.”

Debra LaKind, Senior Director Intellectual Property and Business Development at MFA Boston shares, “Audubon’s Birds of America has been famous since the moment it first appeared. In the 1830s, just like today, people marvelled at his birds’ liveliness, as if they might fly off the page in a ruffle of feathers. We are pleased to collaborate on this interactive exhibition with both Mandai Wildlife Group and ARTiSTORY to share the museum’s collection of Audubon’s pictures with audiences in Singapore and beyond.“

Art and cultural IP licensing is a growing sector within the IP industry and ARTiSTORY are leading the way within the field. Through their work, they are helping to create opportunities for leading galleries, museums and institutions, to bring their collections to new, more wide-ranging, international audiences through immersive installations, experiences and products, allowing for consumers to engage with artists, artworks and ancient artefacts in new and exciting ways. The team at ARTiSTORY work directly with museums, galleries and institutions to help develop relevant concepts and partnerships. Then ARTiSTORY’s creative team work to design and produce the final concepts – be it experiences, installations or products – ensuring they are aligned with the museum or institution.

About the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

The MFA brings many worlds together through art. Showcasing masterpieces from ancient to modern, our renowned collection of nearly 500,000 works tells a multifaceted story of the human experience—a story that holds unique meaning for everyone. From Boston locals to international travellers, visitors from across the globe come to experience the MFA. Through both art and audience, the Museum brings together diverse perspectives—revealing connections, exploring differences, creating a community where all belong.

About ARTiSTORY

ARTiSTORY is a global leader in art and cultural IP licensing. Empowered by teams across the globe, with the unique capabilities of transforming “Artefacts to Merchandise” and storytelling via digital content, ARTiSTORY is committed to elevating sales revenues and brand awareness along with brands and retailers worldwide. ARTiSTORY works with world-leading museums, galleries, science museums, and libraries and conducts licensing business globally, covering brands, retailers, and manufacturers in all fields.

