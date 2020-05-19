Music China 2020: the largest musical instruments tradeshow to boost your business

SHANGHAI, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Music China, jointly organized by CMIA, Shanghai INTEX and Messe Frankfurt, returns in Shanghai New International Expo Centre, China, October 28-31, 2020. As COVID-19 outbreak has been almost curbed in China, the State Council recently released the announcement that conventions and exhibitions can be held in necessity, which reassures that Music China can be held as scheduled this autumn.

Music China, having been held for 18 years, is accepted as one of the world’s largest and most high-profile tradeshows of musical instruments and products. Traders and dealers from over the world gather together each year on the show, seeking for innovate products and potential business opportunities. For the last edition, Music China hosted more than 2,400 exhibitors from over 34 countries and regions, drawing 122,519 attendees from 78 countries and regions. The interaction between the exhibitors and the attendees immensely increased efficiency of international trade and business, and helped promote the development of global music industry.

In 2020, Music China expands its exhibiting area to 148,000 square metres, with 14 exhibition halls displaying different categories of musical instruments and products, expecting to host more than 2,500 international exhibitors and over 128,000 visitors from both home and abroad.

Despite the impact of novel coronavirus, most of the exhibitors showed strong intention to participate in the show this autumn. Global brands who have confirmed to attend Music China 2020 includes AXL, Dunhuang, Fengling, Hsinghai, Jinyin, JOYO, NUX, and Pearl River, Pioneer DJ, Samick, Schimmel Steinway, Taylor, Yamaha, and Yanagisawa. They are expected to give the audiences an insight of all facets of music, including musical instruments, audio and sound products, music-making software, music education and online apps.

With such a wealth of music brands, the show will definitely attract a wide professional audience, including senior-management and decision-makers of targeted buyers, who will help generate a tremendous buying power on and off site. It is undoubtedly a place for brands to showcase their products and make a sound in the global market, as well as a platform for audiences to compare and select goods and partners. Apart from the exhibition, Music China also organizes various events to draw the latest trends of the music industry, including new product release, industry forums, educational sessions, cultural events and live shows. Top musicians, celebrities, artists, innovators, and expects in the music world will be invited to interviews and speeches on the show.

Although the epidemic spread has become a global issue in these months, we see good signs as the world has been making joint efforts to contain and mitigate the virus. After months of endeavour, China has almost survived from the epidemic outbreak and got back on track, thus we have the faith that the rest of the world will soon get better and return to normal. Music China, under this context, is still playing its role as the platform to link exhibitors and their targeted audiences, working together as responsible partners with all the exhibitors to pull through.

For more information about Music China 2020, please visit our official website: www.musicchina-expo.com. We are here in Shanghai looking forward to see you all good this autumn.

Contacts:

Miss Arlene Zhu

+86-21-6295-5609

zhuliwen@shanghai-intex.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/music-china-2020-the-largest-musical-instruments-tradeshow-to-boost-your-business-301057427.html