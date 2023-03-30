Music Feeds’ Favourite Trans and Gender Diverse Australian Artists

Friday, 31st March is Trans Day of Visibility. It’s a day for celebrating trans pride and recognising the achievements of trans and gender diverse people and communities. At Music Feeds, many trans and gender diverse individuals are among our favourite contemporary Australian musicians. At the bottom of the page, you’ll find links to a range of recent coverage of said musicians.

We’ve also put together a playlist that features many of our favourite trans and gender diverse Australian artists. The playlist is by no means a ranking or some attempt to stir up competition between gender diverse artists, and nor is it a comprehensive overview of the many trans and gender diverse musicians at work around Australia. It’s simply a way of spreading awareness about some of the most vital music being made in Australia today.

Listen: Trans and Gender Diverse Australian Artists

June Jones – Hoodie Girl

RVG – Squid

Jesswar – HEFTY

Private Function – Jusavinageez

Simona Castricum – TBC

Evelyn Ida Morris – The Body Appears

Brambles – Demon

Chloe Alison Escott – I Know the Soul By Its Presence In Others

Kee’ahn – Man on the Moon (Moses Sumney Cover)

Mo’Ju – Bran Nue Wurld

daine – doom

Kaiit – Miss Shiney

Jen Cloher – Mana Takatāpui

ENOLA – Metal Body

Alter Boy – No One’s Gone Like You

Spike Fuck – Junkie Logic

