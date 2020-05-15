Music Feeds Has A Refreshed New Look

In the midst of catching up on all the latest in music news this morning, you may have realised Music Feeds has undertaken a bit of a makeover.

That’s right kids, even in the midst of a global pandemic we decided, perhaps bullheadedly, to persevere with our resign plans because if we’re all locked inside spending and most of our time online anyway, well then, we best make sure your user experience is that much more enjoyable. Plus, who doesn’t love a makeover?

The re-designed Music Feeds site is sporting a sleeker layout, including a more user-friendly hover-over menu which you can find hanging in the left-hand corner of your screen.

All your most visited and important categories are still here, including News, Features, Reviews, Video, Photos and Culture. While we’ve decluttered and done away with a few that are no longer in use.

There’s an improved search function, quick click links to take you straight to our social media pages and an even faster way to sign up to our newsletter so you get all the latest music content delivered straight to your inbox.

We know everyone’s visual preferences are a little different so we’ve also added a function to allow you to toggle between light and dark mode, using a switch hover in the right-hand corner of your screen.

Oh and we’ve also launched a refreshed logo! Exciting times.

We trust you’ll find everything you need on the refreshed Music Feeds site. Go ahead and explore.