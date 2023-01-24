Musical Production of Green Day’s ‘American Idiot’ Coming to Melbourne

Two-time Tony Award-winning production American Idiot will soon be making its way to Melbourne.

The musical, written by Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong and co-writer Michael Mayer, will be playing at the Chapel Theatre from March 9th to 26th. Featuring the music of the album of the same name, American Idiot follows the characters Johnny, Tunny, and Will as they navigate American suburbia and society in the wake of 9/11.

The musical made its debut on Broadway in 2010, picking up two Tony Awards and becoming a massive commercial success for the band. It’s not the first time the production has been staged in Australia – it previously circled the nation in 2018 with Grinspoon’s Phil Jamieson and the Living End’s Chris Cheney in starring roles.

This time around the cast will include Mat Dwyer (Shrek: the Musical) as Johnny, Ronald Mackinnon (The Polar Express) as Will, and John Mondelo (Miss Saigon) as Tunny.

“When I saw the energy and skill in the dances and heard everyone sing together, I knew I really wanted to be a part of that. I’ve loved working with everyone involved in American Idiot and I can already tell this will be a huge, energetic, fun show,” said Dwyer.

The production is being spearheaded by Theatrical, a not-for-profit charity and independent musical theatre company.

Meanwhile, Green Day are set to headline the When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas alongside Blink-182 and Good Charlotte in October later this year.

American Idiot Melbourne 2023

Tickets on sale now via Ticketsearch.

Thursday, 9th March to Sunday, 26th March – Chapel Off Chapel, Chapel Theatre, Melbourne

