Musicians React To The Sudden Passing Of Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins died this week at the age of 50. Hawkins was found unresponsive in his hotel room in the Colombian capital, Bogotá. Foo Fighters were nearing the end of a South American tour and were scheduled to appear at Bogotá’s Festival Estéreo Picnic on the day of Hawkins’ passing.

The sudden passing of Hawkins, who turned 50 last month, sent shockwaves through the music industry. The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger wrote on Twitter, “So incredibly sad to hear of the passing of Taylor Hawkins. My thoughts are with his family and the band at this time.”

Guitarist Johnny Marr, formerly of The Smiths, wrote, “Such sad news about Taylor Hawkins. Anyone who knew him will tell you how great he was to be around. Everybody’s friend. So positive and enthusiastic. He loved music and he loved life.”

The Roots drummer and film director Questlove shared a photo of Hawkins behind a Ludwig Vistalite drumkit and wrote, “I’m so sad about this man. coolest dude ever. god bless & comfort his family, his bandmates, his friends & all his loved ones. Taylor Hawkins. Rest In Beats.”

Brian Wilson, of The Beach Boys, expressed his sadness on Twitter: “I’m heartbroken to hear about Taylor Hawkins. He was such a nice young man. Love & Mercy to Taylor’s family and friends.”

Stevie Nicks shared a couple of photos of herself and Hawkins, along with a lengthy statement. “Taylor was very handsome and he was very cute,” wrote Nicks. “Sometimes that combination is way better than ‘beautiful.’ I think it’s everything. He had a huge heart and a glorious smile. When he walked into the room, everyone looked up. When he left the room, everyone was sad…”

Bob Mould (Hüsker Dü, Sugar) wrote on Facebook, “I had some of the best times of my life making music with Taylor. Every time we crossed paths, Taylor would open his arms wide to greet me. So gifted, so caring, such a great soul. I have nothing but wonderful memories of Taylor Hawkins..”

Foo Fighters released a statement confirming Hawkins’ death, writing, “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

[embedded content]