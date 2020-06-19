Muslim radio correspondent survives gun attack in Zambo

ZAMBOANGA CITY—A correspondent of a community-based radio station here was wounded in a gun attack on Thursday (June 18).

Maj. Edwin Duco, spokesperson of the Zamboanga City police, said the target of the attack, Albert Arbon Ho, was headed for downtown on an SUV when the assailants, on board a motorcycle, shot him.

The attack took place 8 p.m. on the Maria Clara Lorenzo Lobregat Highway at the village of Pasalobong, where the target, Ho, also lived.

Ho was rushed to the nearest hospital and treated for gunshot wounds.

Duco said police will interview Ho after he recuperates to gather more information for an ongoing investigation.

Ho worked for a radio station run by Emedia. Rey Bayoging, one of Emedia’s executives, said Ho, a Filipino-Chinese is one of the radio station’s correspondents.

A Muslim, Ho was “religious program correspondent” of the radio station during Ramadan, doing research and production on Islam, added Bayoging.

