MWC 2023: Huawei Enterprise BG Will Showcase Innovative Products and Solutions for a More Intelligent and Connected World

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Huawei Enterprise BG — pursuing the mission to lead digital infrastructure construction, create new value for the industry — showcase innovative products and solutions at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023. The BG will work with more than 2,500 global industry customers, partners, and opinion leaders to innovate and share experiences in digital transformation to open new possibilities and build an intelligent world with digital technologies, creating more business value.

Huawei Enterprise BG has been deeply engaged in industry digital transformation, digital infrastructure innovation, and partner ecosystems. During the exhibition, it will showcase star products and leading solutions for the government and enterprise markets. Each exhibited solution is carefully tailored to its specific scenario. In parallel, Huawei will also hold the 5th Industry Digital Transformation Summit.



Huawei Enterprise BG at MWC 2023

Develop Solutions for Over 30 Scenarios in 10 Industries, Unleashing Digital Productivity

Huawei has been working with partners to develop innovative industry scenario-based solutions that highlight Huawei’s ideas and innovation efforts in digital technologies, solutions that help customers go digital.

In terms of public services, Huawei will release the Smart Classroom 2.0 solution, a shining new example of informatization for education.

In terms of the financial industry, Huawei will release the Financial Digital Human Solution to accelerate technological innovation and application in six fields, helping financial customers respond to changes and improve productivity.

In response to the challenges faced by the future electric power system, Huawei will release the power distribution IoT, intelligent substation inspection, wireless campus network, and intelligent wind power network solutions to support the digital transformation of electric power enterprises.

To address pain points related to network coverage in mining areas, Huawei has worked with customers to launch the world’s first 5G-oriented intelligent diamond mine project.

Digital Infrastructure Innovation: Build a Robust Network Foundation for Data Centers of the Future

Datacom: Huawei aims to build simplified networks with ultimate user experience for digital office, production, and transformation. It will release 10 star products and upgrade three solutions:

Release the new enterprise flagship core switch CloudEngine S16700 and the industry’s first enterprise-class Wi-Fi 7 AP AirEngine 8771-X1T.

Release CloudEngine 16800-X series, the first data center switch with diversified computing power.

Upgrade the cloud campus network CloudCampus 3.0.

Upgrade Easy CloudFabric data center network solution to take the lead to achieve L3.5+ autonomous driving.

Upgrade CloudWAN 3.0 network solution. The new solution with three-layer simple architecture redefines cloud wide area network for the ultimate interconnection experience.

Optical: Huawei will release the following products and solutions for the optical industry:

The industry’s first 50G PON product to build a next-generation campus network for Wi-Fi 7.

The industry’s first lossless industrial optical network solution for a safe and reliable communications network.

The industry’s first end-to-end OSU product portfolio for a robust and reliable industrial optical communication base.

Storage: Huawei will release the OceanStor Dorado 2000 and OceanProtect X3000, the industry’s first entry-level storage portfolios based on an active-active architecture, for SMEs, allowing them to enjoy simple storage and fast delivery.

Product portfolio: Huawei will also release innovative product portfolios, including:

The industry’s first multi-layer ransom prevention solution for data centers with “network-storage collaboration”. The solution incorporates two lines of defense and six layers of protection to guard data security.

The industry’s first centralized disaster recovery product portfolio solution for data centers with “storage-optical collaboration” that ensures zero disruption and smooth recovery for critical services.

Partner Ecosystem: Gather and Develop Partners to Build a Sustainable Partner Ecosystem Together

Huawei and partners will increase investment in joint market development, enablement, marketing, and more, to attract more capable partners and support customers’ digital success. During the exhibition, Huawei will release the “Three Trees” talent business model, which aims to train innovative and application-oriented ICT specialists by building robust talent ecosystems for teachers and students, lifelong education, and industry practitioners.

In the future, Huawei will continue to lead digital infrastructure innovation, adapt to changing scenarios, work with partners to facilitate digital transformation in various industries, and help small- and medium-sized enterprises go digital and create more business value.