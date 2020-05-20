MWSS sets deadline for water bill payments

CUSTOMERS of Manila Water Co. Inc. and Maynilad Water Services Inc. have until the end of August to pay their bills, the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS).

The MWSS Regulatory Office said that non-lifeline accounts or those whose consumption does not exceed 10 cubic meters (cu.m.) may settle their water bills not later than July 31.

On the other hand, lifeline accounts — those who consume 10 cu.m. or less — may pay their water bills until August 31.

The MWSS also gave a grace period for the payment of bills whose due date falls within the coronavirus quarantine, which can also be settled on an installment basis.

Meter reading and bills delivery to customers will begin on June 1.

Starting August 1, the two water firms may begin the disconnection of supply for non-payment of ECQ bills of non-lifeline accounts and September 1 for lifeline customers.