My Chemical Romance Cancel Japan Tour Dates, Including Download Festival Japan Appearance

NewsWritten by Nastassia Baroni on March 12, 2020

My Chemical Romance have confirmed the cancellation of their upcoming tour dates in Japan, which include a headlining appearance at

Download Festival Japan, due to take place this month.

“The promoter of our Japan shows suggested that we postpone the shows in Japan for the safety of the public, and we are heeding that advice,” the band say in a statement. The band were due to headline Japan’s Download festival this month.

The band say they hoped to have confirmed alternative dates before making an announcement, but “somehow word got out before we could do that.”

“Please know we are working on rescheduling shows and will try to announce those soon.” Read the statement in full below.

Download Festival Japan organisers are yet to make a statement.

My Chemical Romance are also set to headline Download Festival Australia, currently scheduled to take place in Melbourne and Sydney next weekend.

More on this as it develops.