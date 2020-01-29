My Chemical Romance Have Shared Another Teaser, Still Being Very Spooky And Cryptic

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on January 29, 2020

Earlier this month, the recently-reunited My Chemical Romance shared a characteristically haunting video titled ‘An Offering…’ which, accompanied by an instrumental, ostensibly teased new music on the way.

Now, the band have shared another video, this one entitled ‘MCRXX’, a silent and similarly spooky clip which sees a cloaked figure sets up a Ouija board in the centre of My Chem albums including The Black Parade and Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge.

As the video fades to black, MCR instruct viewers to head to the band’s website and YouTube page on Wednesday, 29th January, at 8:35AM Pacific time (3:35AM tonight, Australian AEDT time.)

As Alternative Press points out, particularly sleuthy fans already have some theories about what it could all mean; with some pointing to an Instagram post hashtagged #musicvideolife which appears to be the same set as the teaser video.

Anyway, it looks like we’ll have some clarity on the situation tomorrow. Until then, you’ll just have to cross your emo fingers that the teaser is in fact hinting at new music on the way.

My Chemical Romance are of course headed to Australia in March for headline performances as part of this year’s Download Festival lineup. After reuniting late last year, the band played their first show in seven years in California last month.

Watch the ‘MCRXX’ video below.