My Chemical Romance Have Teased New Music

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 20, 2020

With the world still reeling from the colossal reunion of My Chemical Romance, the band have now given us even more reasons to be pumped with a teaser they’ve shared on YouTube that seems to allude to new music.

The teaser is just over two minutes long, and is titled ‘An Offering…’. It features some sort of cloaked figure walking through a forest, exuding some big Lord Voldemort energy, before the screen fades to black and reads:

“MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE

STADIUM KM

JUNE 20, 2020

Milton Keynes

United Kingdom”

The instrumental is haunting and beautiful, which are two words one can use to aptly describe most of My Chemical Romance’s discography.

Of course, the band played their first show in seven years in California late last month, and some legend edited together a bunch of fan videos to give you a full, multi-cam experience of their 100 minute reunion gig.

Aussie fans, thankfully, won’t have to wait long to see the band in action on our own soil, as they’re headlining the stacked lineup for Download Festival this March.

Watch ‘An Offering…’ below.