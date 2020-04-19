My Chemical Romance Release Their Own Line Of Face Masks

NewsWritten by Zanda Wilson on April 19, 2020

2020 was meant to be the year My Chemical Romance made their triumphant return to the live scene, but in lieu of seeing them perform live at Download Festival, you may as well get your hands on a MCR-branded face mask.

The masks are now available from the band’s website, and are being pitched as a “desert screening device”. According to a post on My Chem’s Insta story, they were the idea of former manager Lauren Valencia, who tragically died in 2019.

“We are living in strange times, alienating times, scary times. These masks were the brainchild of our beloved Lauren Valencia, who died before this madness, not of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the older evil that is cancer.”

MCR explained that the masks were originally for a show planned to be held in the desert.

“We had these masks made to keep you dust-free in the desert, a show that never happened, never will, a protection that then seemed timeworn. And here we are, with these masks, as though Lauren was prescient or we were unknowingly waiting for the right time.”

While the masks were not created with coronavirus in mind, My Chemical Romance has now decided to donate all proceeds from their sale to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, a charity established by the US Recording Academy to assist musicians affected by the coronavirus crisis.

My Chemical Romance also list a disclaimer that the masks are “not N95 nor antimicrobial” masks and suggest that purchasers should follow government guidelines on how to best use fabric face masks.

So here’s what the masks look like:

After officially reuniting last year, My Chem were set to play a whole bunch of dates across the globe throughout 2020. This included sets at Download Festival in Australia and New Zealand, which were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We felt this was the right decision for our fans, our band, our crew, and our facilities given the current global situation,” said the band at the time.

No word yet on whether MCR will make up any Aussie dates later in 2020 or even in the new year.

While we’re still waiting on the possibility of new music this year, frontman Gerard Way recently released four new solo tracks of his own for you to jam out to.