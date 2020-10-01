My Chemical Romance, Slipknot And More Cuddle Their Pets In Touché Amoré’s ‘Reminders’ Video

American post-hardcore outfit Touché Amoré are currently gearing up to release their new album Lament later this month. It’s shaping up to be another excellent album from the group, with previously-released singles ‘I’ll Be Your Host’ and ‘Limelight’ showing the band embracing a more melodic approach. They’ve just released the final single, ‘Reminders’, alongside a very adorable music video that sees their musical friends cuddle their pets.

Alongside Touché Amoré themselves, the video features My Chemical Romance‘s Frank Iero, Slipknot‘s Jay Weinberg, Skrillex, Jimmy Eat World‘s Jim Adkins, Tim McIlrath of Rise Against, Julien Baker, Adam Vass of La Dispute, Jacob Bannon from Converge and many more – all accompanied by their animal friends. Each artist filmed their contribution individually while self-isolating, proving that it’s still very much possible to create a memorable music video during a global pandemic.

“The music video for ‘Reminders’ conceptually was driven by bringing some joy to everyone’s timelines,” commented frontman Jeremy Bolm. “If we can provide even just three minutes of joy to someone right now that’s enough for us, and who doesn’t love seeing awesome people and their pets?”

Watch the very cute music video for ‘Reminders’ below. Lament arrives next Friday, 9th October.

