“My China Story of the Greater Bay Area” International New Media Products Competition Held in Zhongshan, Guangdong

BEIJING, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On June 2, “My China Story of the Greater Bay Area” International New Media Products Competition Awards Ceremony, hosted by China International Communications Group (CICG) and organized by Information Office of Zhongshan Municipal People’s Government, Cyberspace Administration of Zhongshan, GDToday and Xufang International Media of CICG under the support of the Information Office of the People’s Government of Guangdong Province and the Zhongshan Municipal People’s Government, was held in Zhongshan, Guangdong.



Lin Ruixi, member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Zhongshan Municipal Committee and head of the committee’s Publicity Department, speaks at the award ceremony.

The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area has become one of the most and economically dynamic regions in China, and the competition, revolving around the theme of the Greater Bay Area, has collected more than 28,000 works. After three rounds of evaluation by over 20 professional Chinese and foreign judges expert in media, film and television, internet and international communication, more than 80 works were selected as winners, which presented the story about the development of the Greater Bay Area and the charm of its people and culture with various forms including text, images and short videos. Especially the all-media works in the section of “Stories of Zhongshan”, rich in content, warmth and creativity, displayed the economic development, cultural appeal and natural scenery of Zhongshan, a famous hometown of overseas Chinese in Guangdong Province on all fronts. Zhongshan boasts rich history, flourishing culture, and notable figures. It is the birthplace of Dr. Sun Yat-sen, a great pioneer of the Chinese democratic revolution. Currently, focusing on areas such as business environment, industry, transportation, innovation, public services, social governance, and planning, Zhongshan is promoting integration and interactive development with cities on the eastern shore of the Pearl River like Shenzhen, accelerating the construction of the Guangdong Reform and Innovation Experimental Zone for the Integrated and Interactive Development of the East and West Banks of the Pearl River Estuary, and ushering in a new era of high-quality development.

“My China Story” International Short Video Competition, initiated by CICG in 2018, and has been successfully held for five years. The annual competition aims to encourage domestic and international content creators, foreign vloggers, self-media teams and individuals to create multilingual China-themed short videos from their unique perspectives and document foreigners’ wonderful experiences in China. Videos that tell creators’ stories with China or present cultural exchanges between China and other countries from a third-party perspective are also welcome. After five years of development, “My China Story” has become a well-known international communication event integrating multilingual short video creation, topic-of-the-year competitions, special topic competitions, new media international communication seminars, and theme exhibitions. It aims to build the most authoritative brand of the “China in the Lens of Foreigners” activity, create the most open exchange platform for global creators, and facilitate the widest cooperation among creators and platforms.

