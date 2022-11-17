MY DISCO Launch Six-Date National Tour Behind 2021’s ‘Alter Schwede’

Melbourne experimental outfit MY DISCO are playing a run of headline dates through late November and early December. The shows are in support of the band’s sixth LP, Alter Schwede, and its latest single, the unsettling ‘Folterkammer’.

The trio of Rohan Rebeiro, Benjamin Andrews and Liam Andrews will begin the tour at the Nightcat in Melbourne on Friday, 18th November. They’ll move on to Theatre Royal, Castlemaine on Saturday, 19th November, before hitting Brisbane, Sydney, Launceston and Hobart in the coming weeks.

MY DISCO – ‘Folterkammer’

Alter Schwede came out on 29th November 2022 with support from the Victoria Government and City of Melbourne’s Flash Forward program. The band’s sixth album was made up of dark ambient and industrial compositions, forgoing the post-punk stylings of their earlier work.

MY DISCO formed in 2003 and released their debut album, Cancer, in 2006. Paradise followed in 2008 and Little Joy in 2011. 2015’s Severe marked a departure into a darker and more claustrophobic sonic space. Alter Schwede’s predecessor, Environment, all but did away with traditional instrumentation.

MY DISCO 2022 Australian Tour

Friday, 18th November — Nightcat, Melbourne

Saturday, 19th November — Theatre Royal, Castlemaine

Friday, 25th November — The Zoo, Brisbane

Saturday, 26th November — Landsdowne, Sydney

Friday, 2nd December – Royal Oak, Launceston

Saturday, 3rd December — Republic, Hobart

