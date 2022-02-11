My Food Bag delivers quality meal service at scale with Infor Infor-logo.jpg

AUCKLAND, NEW
Food Bag, a leading recipe and meal delivery service, has deployed Infor CloudSuite
Food & Beverage (F&B) ERP to achieve organisational-wide transparency
and full visibility of end-to-end profitability.
Having experienced exponential growth over its first
five years of operation with revenues of more than $100 million, the
cloud-native My Food Bag recognised the need to invest in a modern,
industry-specific ERP platform. It completed a rapid implementation of Infor
CloudSuite F&B and Infor Product Lifecycle Management for Process (Optiva) —
in a matter of months — that has benefited internal and external stakeholders,
including customers and suppliers.
However, the growth faced myriad challenges as systems
and processes were not able to scale with the business. My Food Bag decided to
completely transform its back office to support continued meteoric expansion.
It focused on finding a partner with industry-specific knowledge, a cloud-first
strategy, and strong integration so that its systems could continue to scale.
My Food Bag CEO Kevin Bowler said: “Introducing Infor
was a real turning point for the business: it was a signal that we were growing
up, that we were maturing. As our product range became more complex and our
customers became demanding, it was really important for us to have a single
source of the truth, and a single system to support the flow of information
right across the business.”
My Food Bag adjusts and creates recipes based on the
weekly feedback it collects on every recipe, and Infor has been crucial to
customer retention.
“With Infor, we now have clear data on what every
ingredient in every recipe is costing us. We can then take that visibility and
align it to the feedback from our customers to help us optimise and deliver new
recipes that will not only help us grow but keep our customers coming back,” he
said.
My Food Bag has improved on-time payments for its
80-plus strong local supplier base with Infor, Bowler explained.
“For some of our farmers, we are their largest customer.
They don’t necessarily have the cashflow to support operations for extended
periods of time without payment. It’s therefore incredibly important that we
pay our suppliers on time and accurately, so they can keep operating and
providing produce for our deliveries. Moving to Infor Food & Beverage has
really helped streamline our financial processes so that we can be confident
that we are paying our suppliers on time,” he said.
According to My Food Bag chief financial officer Mark
Winter, prior to Infor, there was “immense difficulty asking very basic
questions of the data” as the organisation didn’t have a single source of the
truth. “We had multiple sources of the truth – and that meant I was wasting
time working through inconsistencies in the data instead of focusing on
strategic priorities”.
My Food Bag previously relied on manual spreadsheets
for nutritional information and allergens but Infor PLM for Process has provided
a robust recipe management system with controls and parameters in place to
provide confidence at any scale.
Infor ANZ managing director Jarrod Kinchington said, “My Food Bag is one of New Zealand’s, and indeed the region’s, great success
stories. It played a critical role in keeping Kiwis well-nourished when
lockdown measures were in place, and Infor is proud to support such an
innovative and agile brand delivering quality food each and every day. By
adopting a close, transparent partnership approach, Infor has managed to
deliver business benefits to My Food Bag in a matter of months compared with
the industry standard of many years.”
