My Food Bag delivers quality meal service at scale with Infor Infor-logo.jpg

AUCKLAND, NEW

ZEALAND – Media

OutReach – 11 February 2022 – Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that My

Food Bag, a leading recipe and meal delivery service, has deployed Infor CloudSuite

Food & Beverage (F&B) ERP to achieve organisational-wide transparency

and full visibility of end-to-end profitability.

Having experienced exponential growth over its first

five years of operation with revenues of more than $100 million, the

cloud-native My Food Bag recognised the need to invest in a modern,

industry-specific ERP platform. It completed a rapid implementation of Infor

CloudSuite F&B and Infor Product Lifecycle Management for Process (Optiva) —

in a matter of months — that has benefited internal and external stakeholders,

including customers and suppliers.

Learn

more about Infor CloudSuite F&B: https://www.infor.com/en-au/products/cloudsuite-food-and-beverage

However, the growth faced myriad challenges as systems

and processes were not able to scale with the business. My Food Bag decided to

completely transform its back office to support continued meteoric expansion.

It focused on finding a partner with industry-specific knowledge, a cloud-first

strategy, and strong integration so that its systems could continue to scale.

My Food Bag CEO Kevin Bowler said: “Introducing Infor

was a real turning point for the business: it was a signal that we were growing

up, that we were maturing. As our product range became more complex and our

customers became demanding, it was really important for us to have a single

source of the truth, and a single system to support the flow of information

right across the business.”

My Food Bag adjusts and creates recipes based on the

weekly feedback it collects on every recipe, and Infor has been crucial to

customer retention.

“With Infor, we now have clear data on what every

ingredient in every recipe is costing us. We can then take that visibility and

align it to the feedback from our customers to help us optimise and deliver new

recipes that will not only help us grow but keep our customers coming back,” he

said.

My Food Bag has improved on-time payments for its

80-plus strong local supplier base with Infor, Bowler explained.

“For some of our farmers, we are their largest customer.

They don’t necessarily have the cashflow to support operations for extended

periods of time without payment. It’s therefore incredibly important that we

pay our suppliers on time and accurately, so they can keep operating and

providing produce for our deliveries. Moving to Infor Food & Beverage has

really helped streamline our financial processes so that we can be confident

that we are paying our suppliers on time,” he said.

According to My Food Bag chief financial officer Mark

Winter, prior to Infor, there was “immense difficulty asking very basic

questions of the data” as the organisation didn’t have a single source of the

truth. “We had multiple sources of the truth – and that meant I was wasting

time working through inconsistencies in the data instead of focusing on

strategic priorities”.

My Food Bag previously relied on manual spreadsheets

for nutritional information and allergens but Infor PLM for Process has provided

a robust recipe management system with controls and parameters in place to

provide confidence at any scale.

Infor ANZ managing director Jarrod Kinchington said, “My Food Bag is one of New Zealand’s, and indeed the region’s, great success

stories. It played a critical role in keeping Kiwis well-nourished when

lockdown measures were in place, and Infor is proud to support such an

innovative and agile brand delivering quality food each and every day. By

adopting a close, transparent partnership approach, Infor has managed to

deliver business benefits to My Food Bag in a matter of months compared with

the industry standard of many years.”

For more information:

Phyllis Tan

Infor Asia Pacific

[email protected]

+65 9799 9133